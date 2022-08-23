The Ellembelle constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have accused the Member of Parliament for the area, Armah Kofi Buah of playing politics with the sudden death of Andrew Donkor.

The 35-year-old, a resident of Teleku Bokazo was shot on April 1st, 2022 allegedly by security personnel on the premises of Nkroful Magistrate Court during the prosecution of some illegal small-scale miners arrested from Adamus Resources Limited mines concession but was subsequently pronounced dead on the same day.

After the incident, Hon. Kofi Buah filed a civil rights suit at the Accra High court against Adamus Resources Limited Mines and the Chief of Defense Staff for their alleged role in the shooting to death of Andrew Donkor.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

He argued that, the state does not seem to be interested in investigating the matter, hence it is time for all to join hands to seek justice for the victim.

But executives of the NPP at Ellembelle at a press conference said the Hon. Kofi Buah is crying more than the bereaved.

NPP Constituency Chairman Sampson Ndoli popularly known as ‘Chairman One Man’ revealed that, late Andrew Donkor was NPP Polling Station Secretary that is why the MP is playing politics with his death.

He explained that, since the incident happened on April 1, 2022, Hon. Kofi Buah has not helped the family but went to court three days to Andrew Donkor’s funeral.

Chairman One Man is convinced the MP is inciting the community against the NPP.

Even surprising, he stated is when the MP came to the late Andrew Donkor’s funeral with a brass band and claimed he is in court to help the family get compensation from the state.

The NPP man said Hon Kofi Buah who has served the constituency for eight years has failed the people and he is using the death of Andrew Donkor to make amends.

Chairman One Man stressed that, what the people need is not compensation but land to work on.

“What we want to draw his [Kofi Buah] attention to is that the case he is pursuing at the court is needless. The cause of the incident is what he should find answers to; the Ellembelle community needs land to mine. They want land from Adamus to mine. If they had that land, the incident would not have occurred,” said noted.

He urged Hon. Kofi Buah channel his energies into helping the community acquire land to operate to avert such unfortunate deaths in future.