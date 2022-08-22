Teacher unions in the country have asked the Deputy Director of Management Services at the Ghana Education Service (GES), Anthony Boateng, along with other persons due for retirement to vacate their posts to the next in line.

This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo extended the contract of service of the Deputy Director-General (Management Services) of the GES, Mr Boateng for a year.

A press statement dated August 19, 2022, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, disclosed that the service extension started on August 17, 2022, and is expected to end on August 16, 2023.

“I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Republic has granted you a further one-year contract of service as Deputy Director-General (Management Services) of the Ghana Education Service, effective 17th August 2022 to 16th August 2023.”

However, the union in statement said their demand follows an assessment of concerns raised in opposition to the offer.

“The weekend has been inundated with concerns and agitations by the rank and file of education workers in Pre-Tertiary Education and other stakeholders on the issue of the post retirement contract extension granted to the Deputy Director-General (MS) of Education and also the stay in office of other retired persons in education in the Ghana Education Service.

“The leadership of the unions in Pre-Tertiary Education, having assessed the situation and concerns, call on the former Deputy-Director (MS) of Ghana Education Service, Mr Anthony Boateng to respectfully decline the offer from the President and Ministry of Education,” they said in a press statement issued on Monday, August 22.”

Read the full statement below: