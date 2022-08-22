A teenage girl was left suffering nightmares and afraid to go outside after a dog mauled her all over her body and tore chunks out of her legs and arms.

A woman is to appear in court after 15-year-old Jaelee Scott was attacked at a friend’s house where the XL bully was being looked after during its owner’s holiday.

The dog allegedly bit her in the leg as well as sinking its claws into her arm and thigh, back in June.

It is understood the dog’s jaws had to be prised open by a friend as it would not let go of the screaming teenager.

Jaelee had to undergo three hours of surgery to address two blood clots and clean out her wounds, reports the Daily Record.

The schoolgirl will be left with huge scars from the deep gouges in her skin sustained during the alleged attack in Dundee, Scotland.

Police say a 34-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the alleged incident.

Devastated mum Staceylee Jackson, 33, says her daughter thought she was going to die and has been suffering from nightmares following her ordeal.

She said: “The dog tried to overpower her, it was being quite forceful.

“Jaelee pushed the dog down and it ran over and bit her – she started screaming.

“She was screaming to get the dog off of her and my friend had to force the dog’s jaws open.

“She has wounds from the teeth and from the paw gouging into her.”

She continued: “Jaelee hasn’t been the same since it happened – she says she’s never been so scared in her entire life and thought she was going to die.

“I’ve got no idea why it attacked. But it needs to be put down.

“Jaelee has been housebound for five weeks and was bedroom-bound for two weeks before that. It takes her 10 minutes to come down the stairs because of her injuries. It’s so difficult for her.

“She had such an active social life. Now she’s frightened of going outside and self-conscious about the scars.

“At night she wakes up terrified, thinking the dog is coming into her room.”

Staceylee wants the animal taken away from its owners and the breed XL Bullies, also known as American Bullies, added to the list of banned dogs in Scotland.

The attack comes months after Dundee dog kennel owner Adam Watts, 55, was mauled to death by a “bulldog-style” pup in December 2021, and several fatal incidents in England involving XL Bullies.

Staceylee said: “These dogs are dangerous as hell, and people are buying them to make a statement on social media.

“They’re not family dogs at all and if Jaelee had been any younger she wouldn’t have stood a chance.

“The longer that dog’s out there the more it’s tormenting us. Until it is put down we can’t move on.

“The owners haven’t even come out to see my daughter.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 after a 15-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was bitten by a XL Bully type dog at an address in Rosemount Road, Dundee, on Monday, 13 June, 2022.

“The girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. The 34-year-old woman has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council is aware that police have been dealing with an incident and it would not be appropriate to comment further while legal proceedings are ongoing.”