Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle constituency, Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah engaged the District Chief Executive (DCE), Kwesi Bonzoh in a heated exchange over road construction in the area.

A video intercepted by Adomonline.com captured the duo in heated banter in the middle of a road in the constituency.

The visibly angry DCE lashed out at the MP who doubles as Deputy Minority leader in Parliament, for fixing potholes in the district without authorisation.

Mr Bonzoh accused the MP of engaging in cheap politics since the road had already been awarded to a contractor.

“Don’t you know the road is under contract? Don’t you know it is under contract?” The DCE was angrily heard questioning the MP.

Mr Buah who was infuriated by the statement, retorted, “Don’t start; if this road is under contract, is it motorable? Buy fuel for the contractor to fix the road”.

“Are you sick? You are here and I came from Accra to fixed the road and you have a problem” he added.

But for the intervention of bystanders, the exchanges could have led to a fistfight.

