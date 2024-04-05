Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has called on traders in Ghana to give him the mandate to steer the affairs of the country in the December 7 election.

According to him, his major contender, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has been President before, but he hasn’t, hence his call.

Engaging members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) on Friday, Dr. Bawumia stated Mr. Mahama’s track record is visible for all to see and can be judged by his performance.

In this regard, Dr Bawumia said if Mr Mahama is given another chance, he won’t be up to task because he will not seek re-election in 2028.

He reiterated that he will be ready to work from day one, unlike Mr. Mahama who has already requested for a honeymoon.

