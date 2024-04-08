Former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, has characterised the country’s tax system as a blatant form of robbery.

In his assessment, the tax system is detrimental to taxpayers, as it imposes heavy burdens on them.

Mr. Domelevo highlighted the constant taxation endured by taxpayers, even after paying income tax and taxes on earnings.

During an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, April 8, Mr. Domelevo emphasized that unless these challenges are addressed, ordinary taxpayers will continue to suffer.

He labelled it as “daylight robbery” that necessitates immediate attention without further delay.

“We have moved from taxation to robbery and the reason I said that is because when you receive income, or you earn any money at all, there will be a withholding tax or a pay-as-you-earn.”



“So it is taxed, and immediately you want to use the rest to buy anything at all, there is a long list of taxes waiting for you which you have to pay and even when you are paying for the thing that you bought including the tax, you are taxed again; is that not robbery?”.

