The President of the Okada Riders Association of Ghana has expressed concerns about the emission tax, labelling it as double taxation.

Michael Kofi Owusu explained that, each time they purchase fuel, they already pay an amount of 40 pesewas per gallon. Therefore, the new tax would add to their tax burden, effectively doubling it.

Speaking on JoyNews on February 1, Mr Owusu criticised the government for what he perceived as unfair treatment towards them by introducing the emission tax.

“Government is not fair to us, the fairness we are talking about is that already there is some ten per cent we pay when we go to the pump, are you going to abolish it or it will still be there and still maintain the annual levy?

“Do we have a daily levy for pollution and annual tax as well? Every day we buy fuel which means we are paying 40 pesewas per gallon. I cannot use one gallon to work the whole day so it means that the government is taking more than GH₵2.00 from me. “ Mr Owusu stated.

The President of the Association emphasised the financial impact on Okada riders, adding that they already pay taxes at the end of each year, and the introduction of the emissions tax would further burden them financially.

He expressed disappointment with the government’s approach to taxation, especially exacerbating their financial challenges through double taxation.

“I’m paying my insurance and that is not the only amount a person [Okada rider] who is using a motorbike is going to be paying every year. He is also going to pay his insurance, pay his roadworks and other things. When they call us, we will be able to tell them that no, this is too much for them. Let’s do it this way,” he said.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) announced the commencement of the implementation of the Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112) on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

According to them, the Act will impose a levy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions on internal combustion engine vehicles.