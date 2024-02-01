Nhyira FM has been recognized by YouTube after the company reached a record milestone of One Hundred Thousand subscribers in record 3 years.

On March 11, 2021, the broadcasting and media production company created the Nhyira TV plus YouTube channel with the sole aim of informing, educating, and entertaining the audience.

With 1,646 videos posted and 14,146,787 views recorded, the channel has, as of December 4, 2023, attracted 100,000 subscribers in record time.

Neal Mohan is CEO of YouTube

With 103,800 subscribers as of February 1, 2024, and still counting, the management of YouTube, led by its Chief Executive, Neal Mohan, has sent an achievement plaque to thank Nhyira FM for the good work done.

“We’re proud to honor your impressive milestone of reaching 100,000 subscribers with the Silver Creator Award,” says Mr. Mohan.

“Your fans may have found you while searching YouTube, learned about you through a friend, or maybe you showed up as a recommended video. No matter how they came to your channel, your audience stayed and their numbers increased because of you and the community you’ve built,” Mr. Mohan continued in a letter accompanying the Silver Creator Award plague shipped from the California YouTube office to Nhyira FM , read.

Digital Media Executive, Nhyira FM, William Anane with the award

The management of Multimedia Group Ltd., the parent company of Nhyira FM, is promising to do more by feeding its audience with interesting but compelling content as it commends viewers of the channel for the trust and confidence reposed in the brand.

