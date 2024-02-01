New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Nasara Coordinator, Aziz Haruna Futa has said Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the best choice for the 2024 national elections.

To him, war situations calls for soldiers to lead, and in an economic crises like what is confronting Ghana, an astute economist like Dr Buwumia is an ideal candidate for the task.

He said on GHOne ” …see, the elephant is going to prevail. We are in an economic war, it is world wide, and we don’t need teachers, neither communicators to save the situation.

“When there is war, you need soldiers with AK 47 to deal with the situation, when there is economic crisis, you need an economist, and in Dr Bawumia lies those qualities.”

He added that “He has demonstrated that when it comes to economic digitalization, he is second to none.”

The NPP National Nasara Coordinator believes the NPP flagbearer has what it takes to restore Ghana’s economic dwindling fortunes.