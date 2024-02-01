The Director-General of the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) DCOP Lydia Donkor has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Security Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

DCOP Lydia Donkor is the Chairperson for the Police Ladies Football Club and a lawyer with 24 years of experience.

She joined the Ghana Police service as a lawyer and holds a master of law degree from the University of Leeds and a qualifying degree from the Ghana school of Law.

DCOP Lydia Donkor comes in with loads of experience in crowd control and public safety and will be expected to lead the agenda of ensuring the safety and security of spectators, players and officials at match venues.

FIFA and CAF Safety and Security officer Nick Owusu (Capt. Retd.) will serve as Vice Chairman of the Committee.

Nick has a ten-year experience in safety and security issues covering games for the Confederation of African Football and World football governing body, FIFA.

Other Members of the Committee are Emmanuel Osei, Felix Bewu and Ebo Hagan.

ALSO READ: