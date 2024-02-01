Deputy Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no objections to the proposed election date change by the Electoral Commission (EC).

According to her, the proposed November 7 date will give political parties ample time for a smooth handover and the EC time to prepare for a run-off.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, the Deputy Minister said; “The NPP has no problem with the election date change only if it is going to help. If you take a look at our election cycle, it creates problem with transition. If we vote on December 7 and another party is coming to power, they need to create a committee that cater for the transition between the current government and future government. If the election also goes into run-off, the government has just one week to prepare to handover but one month interval will be better.”

