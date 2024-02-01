The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, address the nation.

The event will take place at the Kofi-Ohene Konadu Auditorium, University of Professional Studies (UPSA) at 4:00 pm.

A memo issued by the NPP noted Dr Bawumia will be speaking on the theme; Ghana’s next chapter; selfless leadership and bold solutions for the future.

The address is expected to highlight his vision for Ghana in his quest to succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2025.

This will be the Vice President’s public address in a long time and his first since his election as NPP flagbearer in November 2023.

ALSO READ: