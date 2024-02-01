Wolves have signed midfielder Mario Lemina’s teenage brother Noha on loan from Paris St-Germain for the rest of the season.

The deal includes a £1.7m option to buy the 18-year-old winger.

Noha Lemina’s season-long loan at Serie B club Sampdoria was cut short after he only made one appearance over the first half of the season.

“Noha’s an exciting, quick and direct winger,” said Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs.

“When Mario first joined, his brother had been flagged up by our scouting team.

“Mario’s a driven individual, so doesn’t want any favours, but he has real belief in him and thinks he’s a Premier League player in the making – and Noha will back himself.

“There’s no pressure from anyone here. It’s a chance to look at an exciting young talent.”