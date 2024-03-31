The intermittent power cuts experienced in the last few weeks have destroyed several medical equipment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, including the uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system of the Hospital.

UPS is a type of power supply system with an integrated battery, and in the absence of primary mode or when power is shut down, the battery is used for the power source.

JoyNews sources indicate the sporadic nature of the outages has contributed to the breakdown of heavily dependent hospital machines, thereby affecting productivity.

The recent power cuts have adversely affected healthcare delivery at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Manhyia Government Hospital, leading to the ravaging impact on medical equipment.

The unannounced nature of the outages has destroyed several lifesaving equipment dependent on power.

At the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Hospital, one if its reliable Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) systems has failed to respond after erratic power cuts.

JoyNews sources say the outages have also contributed to the failure of an extensive range of life support and critical medical equipment.

The power can be on and off several times within minutes and that is what the source describes as most disruptive and damaging.

A lot of other appliances are breaking down as voltage could drop from 300 to 156.

The Manhyia Government Hospital was also hit by the outages.

The facility has had to depend on its standby generator set whenever power trips, affecting activities at the hospital.