Jurgen Klopp has warned Manchester United they will get beaten by Arsenal next month if they play like they did against his Liverpool side.

Klopp urged Liverpool to “stay calm” after losing the Premier League leadership this weekend, drawing 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United could yet help Klopp’s side, as they host Arsenal – the new leaders – on the season’s penultimate weekend.

However, Klopp fears United need to up their game if they are to halt Mikel Arteta’s side.

“Probably,” said the Liverpool boss, when asked if he would be cheering for United on 11 May. “If we are still around then that would be great.

“But Arsenal are a good football team. If they [United] play like today, Arsenal will win the game, I am 100% sure. I am sorry to say that.”

Sunday’s match was Liverpool second visit to Old Trafford in three weeks – and they had a total of 53 shots over those two matches, yet won neither. They were beaten 4-3 in an FA Cup quarter-final on 17 March, and have now dropped what could be two crucial Premier League points in their battle with Arsenal and Manchester City.

“It is a fact we should have won both games but didn’t,” Klopp said.

Nevertheless, he added that Liverpool supporters should not lose faith in their club’s ability to mark the German’s final season at Anfield by winning a record-equalling 20th title.

“To the whole Liverpool community, just stay calm,” he said.

Liverpool’s goal difference is nine inferior to Arsenal, while they are a point ahead of Manchester City.

Whilst some of their remaining fixtures offer the opportunity to improve on that front, Klopp feels it would be a mistake to focus on that.

He said: “People will tell us we need to better our goal difference and to go for that but that would be the dumbest thing we could do. That doesn’t happen on purpose, you don’t go into a game wanting to score eight goals and it happens.

“I knew it would be super tricky until the end. We were until yesterday whichever time we were top, now it’s Arsenal and – I don’t know when – then it may be somebody else.

“I’m not over the moon about it. It’s not the best result I have ever seen but I am fine with it. You shouldn’t do what we do today constantly, that won’t be enough. Definitely not. But we know that.

“We want to be there after the last matchday. It’s obviously better to be there the whole time and have distance between you and the others. But we will keep going with all that we have.”

Kambwala steps into ‘old soldiers’ shoes

United boss Erik ten Hag was full of praise for teenage defender Willy Kambwala.

The France youth international, 19, was paired with Harry Maguire in central defence for only his second senior start after Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans both suffered injuries during Thursday’s defeat at Chelsea.

Ten Hag said neither was likely to return any time soon and with Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof sidelined for a month, Kambwala is likely to get an extended run in the side.

“When old soldiers die, new ones have to come in,” said Ten Hag.

“Willy is training with us for a long time. He started at West Ham [in December] and did very good and his progress is amazing.

“We didn’t have any doubts. We were convinced he could do the job. It’s another signal and message for the future of Manchester United.”