A ranking member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, John Jinapor has reiterated the erratic power supply is as a result of fuel problem.

According to him, about US$50 million is needed to purchase fuel for the thermal plants to keep the lights on.

“It turns out ECG has been shedding load since September 2023, but it became intense from January,” he said.

Mr Jinapor who doubles as Yapei-Kusawgu Member of Parliament (MP) disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday while giving an update of a meeting with stakeholders in the energy sector on Saturday.

“All the stakeholders who were present at the meeting admitted the problem was with fuel and as quickly as possible, the Finance Ministry should be able to release money.

“We will need $50 million to buy fuel to last about two months and about GH₵2 billion for the year. So it is a purely financial problem,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the committee has directed ECG) to publish a load-shedding timetable to help Ghanaians plan their lives amidst the recent power outages.

The Committee Chairman, Samuel Atta Akyea has emphasised the need for the timetable for the purposes of transparency.

