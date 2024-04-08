The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has once again shot down the calls for a load-shedding timetable, reiterating there are no power outages, locally referred to as “dumsor,”.

Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama, has urged calm among Ghanaians, assuring they are working effortlessly to keep the lights on.

He told journalists following a meeting with the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament on Saturday.

ECG had earlier blamed the recent power outages on some 630 of its overloaded transformers in several communities due to high demand.

However, the ECG MD has assured the issues have been addressed and Ghanaians will soon be given the full details on the way forward.

“The assurance is that we are doing our best. The lights are going to stay on. Most of the transformers that we spoke about and the intensification exercises are almost done, so we should just stay positive.

There will be a proper statement as to the way forward. We are currently not shedding load. So we are not shedding load,” he said.

