Oti Regional Minister-designate, DSP Daniel Machator (rtd), has called on constituents in the region to shun the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December polls.

According to him, the people of Oti need to support the NPP to continue the development projects in the region.

Speaking at a community durbar at Tapa Amanfrom in the Biakoye district and Baika of Jasikan municipality, the Minister said it was about time people ignore NDC this time around and choose NPP.

He highlighted the various infrastructural projects, social interventions, and economic policies that have been put in place by the NPP government, which have positively impacted the lives of the people.

The Regional Minister designate assured the people of Oti that the NPP government is committed to addressing their needs and concerns, and will continue to work towards improving their living standards and creating opportunities for growth and development.

He also urged the constituents to consider the track record of the NPP in delivering on its promises and fulfilling its commitments to the people of Ghana.

He emphasized the need for continuity and stability in governance, which he believes the NPP can provide.

On his part, the parliamentary candidate for Biakoye constituency, Dr Yirenkye also underscored the need for the people to at least give him a chance to bring development.

He said for the past 32 years, the NDC has been dominating without any development.

The parliamentary candidate believes voting him and the NPP in the December elections will guarantee the needed resources that will transform the area’s development.

Dr. Yirenkye therefore called on the residents to have confidence in him and vote for him as the next parliamentary candidate for the Biakoye constituency.

