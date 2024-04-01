The energy at Adom Fufuo Party soared as presenters took center stage to showcase their musical talents in the Ayowa challenge.

With Omanhene Kwabena Asante as the lead singer and Akwasi Nsiah as the backing vocalist, the Adom presenters brought their A-game to the stage, accompanied by the Kokomba cultural troupe.

Together, they delivered a captivating rendition of old highlife songs that had the charged audience on their feet dancing and cheering enthusiastically.

Their performance not only entertained but also highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Ghana through music.

Following their electrifying performance, the stage was taken over by the ‘Nyonmo Wokweo’ band, who evoked nostalgia with their soulful renditions of Ga songs.

Their melodic tunes resonated with the audience, creating an unforgettable musical experience that celebrated the diversity of Ghanaian music and culture.

Video below: