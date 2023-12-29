The Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu has appealed to the youth of Yadzo community to remain calm while authorities work to resolve the disturbances around the death of two footballers.

The two youngsters died on December 25 in a head-on collision with the National Security COCOBOD taskforce vehicle.

Following their death, the angry youth on Thursday took over the residence of the District Chief Executive, Wilson Agbanyo, while demanding for his resignation over the incident.

An emergency District Security Council (DISEC) meeting was held to deliberate on how to ensure peace, law and order in the district.

The Regional Minister, after the meeting, assured the youth that the death was accidental and appealed for calm.

He also appealed to the youth not to create enmity between themselves and the security agency in the Akan Constituency.

According to him, an investigation has been launched into the incident.

“We appealed to the Paramount chief to tell the youth in the town that it was not deliberate, it was purely an accident. They should be aware that we know it was an accident and for that matter, they should calm down,” he said.

According to him, the two deceased deserved justice therefore the matter would be pursued.

“We will follow up to the conclusion stage of the investigation and whatever is relevant for prosecution, we will do,” he assured.

According to him, a postmortem will be conducted on the bodies of the two deceased individuals by the police.

He added that after the postmortem, “we will sit down with the family and arrange the burial.”

Mr Makubu further assured that appropriate steps would be taken for compensation to be made.

