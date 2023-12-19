The Electoral Commission (EC) will today, December 19 hold the 2023 district-level elections.

Over 66,000 aspirants are contesting for assembly and unit committee positions in 6,215 electoral areas across 216 metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies.

They comprise of 18,755 Assembly member aspirants and 47,502 unit committee, totalling 66,257.

Out of the 18,755, 6,215 will be elected to serve in the 216 MMDAs, in accordance with section 5(1)(b) of the Local Government Act, 1993 (Act 462).

For the Unit Committee members, 31,075 will be elected out of the 47,502, given that each electoral area has five-unit committee members.

A breakdown shows that, the Ashanti Region has the highest number of contestants with 3,794 persons vying in 1,087 electoral areas.

This is followed by the Eastern Region with 2,685 aspirants in 852 electoral areas; the Central Region with 1,634 contestants in 572 electoral areas, and the Volta Region with 1,398 aspirants in 447 electoral areas.

The Greater Accra Region completes the list of top five regions with the highest number of assembly member aspirants as 1,346 people are eyeing seats in 422 electoral areas.

Meanwhile, the EC has assured of a smooth and peaceful process.

