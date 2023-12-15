The National Association of Local Governments of Ghana (NALAG) has appealed to Ghanaians to massively vote for women contesting the district Assembly election.

In an interview on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Friday, the President, Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh said the number of women in Ghana’s leadership positions have increased marginally over time, yet it remains low.

“We can’t force Ghanaians but it is a humble appeal to vote for the women in the election. We have a population of 32 million, comprising 52% women and 48% men but in the last election, out of 9,117 aspirants, only 224 women were voted. It is sad and worrying; we need to improve women participation,” he appealed.

Describing the local level as the stepping stone for leadership, he stated it will be a dream come true for NALAG to see a lot of women elected as Assembly and Unit Committee members in the upcoming election.

In their own small way, Mr Agyemang-Prempeh revealed the association has embarked on diverse sensitisation and workshops.

“There are a lot of women who have contributed to national growth and it shows when given the opportunity, women can perform. In collaboration with the Canadian Municipalities, we have embarked on a project to train women who are assembly members and upcoming ones on how to work effectively,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Alliance for Women in Media (AWMA) has urged the electorate to vote for more women in the election slated for 19th December to promote inclusion at all levels.

