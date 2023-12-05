The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the District Level Elections (DLEs) will be conducted in the Jasikan and Guan Districts of the Oti region.

This follows the maturity and passage of the Constitutional Instrument (CI) that allows the EC to conduct the exercise in the districts in question.

Nominations for the elections set for December 19, 2023, were not received in the two districts on the 16th and 17th of November 2023 which was the deadline for all districts.

But in a statement on Monday, the EC said “Nomination Forms may be obtained free of charge at the Jasikan and Guan District Offices of the Electoral Commission or on the Website of the Electoral Commission (www.ec.gov.gh).”

The nominations are to be witnessed by the signatures or marks of the Proposer and the Seconder and supported by 18 other persons who are residents and registered to vote in the Electoral Area.

The applicants have been directed to submit the completed forms from Thursday, December 7 to Friday December 8, 2023 between 9:00 am to 12: 00pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00pm.

Also, all inquiries related to the elections should be addressed to the District Officers of the Electoral Commission in the Jasikan and Guan Districts.

