A total of 112 aspirants have successfully filed their nominations to contest for the December 19, District Level Elections (DLEs) in the Bia West District of the Western North Region.

After close of nominations, 96 males and six females submitted their forms to contest in the 28 Electoral Areas within the District.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Akrofi Kubi, Bia West District Electoral Officer, said a total of 260 made up of 241 males and 19 females had also filed to contest as unit committee members.

He gave the assurance that his outfit was ready for the election as they did not encounter any challenge during the filing of nominations.