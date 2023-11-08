The Electoral Commission (EC) has opened nominations for the district level elections set for December 19, 2023.

In a statement, the EC said this follows the expiration of the term of the Assembly and Unit Committee Members on the 17th of December, 2023.

The Commission has therefore urged interested candidates to pick up nomination forms from its district offices nationwide.

“Nomination Forms may be obtained free of charge at the District Offices of the Electoral Commission across the country or on the Website of the Electoral Commission (www.ec.gov.gh),” parts of the statement read.

It added that, completed nomination forms are to be filled and submitted in quadruplicate by the candidate or the proposer or seconder.

“It must come together with two copies of a recent post-card bust sized photograph to the returning officer of the electoral area for which the candidate seeks election, from the 16th to the 17th of November 2023 between the hours of nine o’clock in the morning to twelve noon and two o’clock to five o’clock in the evening on each day,” the statement added.

ALSO READ:

Below is the statement: