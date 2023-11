Talented songstress, Sista Afia has gracefully stepped into the third floor, and in usual fashion, has shared glamorous photos to mark the day.

She shared three sizzling hot photos which captured her looking exquisite in an ethereal gown that put her cleavage in full glare.

The shimmery details of the gown added more sophistication and her updo hairstyle radiated her natural beauty.

Her fans and well-wishers showered her with compliments and prayers for better years ahead.