The Ranking Member of Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor has opposed the government’s 10-year contract with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), describing it as ‘inimical’ to the nation’s interests.

The Finance Ministry, headed by Ken Ofori-Atta, awarded SML an additional contract valued at up to ¢24 million per month.

Under the terms of the contract, SML is tasked with monitoring and reporting fuel product diversion and dilution, as well as overall noncompliance in the petroleum industry. This responsibility was previously held by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA). An investigative report by the Fourth Estate raised serious questions about the contract.

Speaking about the development on JoyNews’ PM Express, Mr Jinapor visibly passionate about the issue, expressed his concern over the financial burden placed on Ghanaians, stating, “Somebody is making so much money on the backs of the sweat of Ghanaians.

“This contract is inimical. This contract must not stand, and people with a conscience, people who love this country, irrespective of their political colour must pick against this contract. It is bad, it is not good, and will not stand the test of time.”

The Yapei-Kusawgu lawmaker further linked such controversial contracts to the nation’s economic challenges, asserting that addressing leakages that happen through awarding such contracts could curb the need for external financial aid, including seeking assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“I feel very sad and I am asking Ken Ofori-Atta, ‘Why would you do that?’ If Ghana were your company, would you sign this deal?” he quizzed.

According to the parliamentarian, the duty which SML was tasked to attend could have been addressed by NPA’s internal mechanism which have been proven to be robust.

Meanwhile, the Special Prosecutor has been petitioned to probe the Finance Ministry, The Ghana Revenue Authority and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited over the questionable $1 billion contract for revenue assurance in the petroleum downstream, upstream, and gold mining sectors.

The Editor-in-Chief of The Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure Awuni who filed the petition explained that the OSP had assured that something would be done about it.

According to him, the petition is to investigate the deal for corruption and possible breach of procurement law.

ALSO READ: