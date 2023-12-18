Some chiefs in the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency are asking the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to protect performing Members of Parliament in the upcoming Parliamentary primaries.

The chiefs and sub chiefs numbering about 15 came from Adoagyiri, Dobro, Daamang, Ahwerease, Yaw Gyan, Chinto, Duayeden, Ahodwo, Ntoaso, Okobeyeyie, Sakyikrom, Oparekrom among others.

Addressing the press at Nsawam, the chief of Okobeyeyie Nana Opare Odei ll Indicated that, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri who double as majority chief Whip Mr. Frank Annor Dompre should be protected.

The chiefs want the National Executive of the New Patriotic Party to exempt Frank Annor Dompre from a contest in the parliamentary primaries.

According to them, Annor Dompre has exceeded the expectations of all his constituents and won the admiration of traditional leaders in the constituency through his developmental projects.

They enumerated some success the MP has chucked under education, health, rural electrification, sanitation, sports, rural telephony and employment and describe those as unprecedented.

‘Nsawam Adoagyiri is already on the path of progress under his leadership. We need him to focus his minds on what he is already doing without having to leave government business and others to run around in the name of campaigning for primaries’ the chiefs hinted

They want the NPP hierarchy to ensure that, Frank Annor Dompre goes through uncontested in the upcoming Parliamentary primaries else their development projects will be abandoned.