FIFA (https://www.FIFA.com) is pleased to announce that the media accreditation process for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2023, which will take place at the Eventim Apollo in London on Monday, 15 January 2024 has now been launched. The deadline for submitting accreditation requests is 8 January 2024.

The process will be handled via the FIFA Media Hub (https://apo-opa.co/3TvKQF9) for written press and photographers.

Please note that there is limited space available at the event.

Please ensure you complete both of the following steps when requesting accreditation:

FIFA Media Hub account (https://Media.FIFA.com):

Media representatives who do not have an approved FIFA Media Hub account should register at https://apo-opa.co/3GOAJDR. Please note that approval to access the FIFA Media Hub does not mean that you have been granted accreditation.

Submit accreditation form:

Please complete the media accreditation form (https://apo-opa.co/3NzfbPf) via the FIFA Media Hub. All applications are subject to confirmation. Confirmation will not be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information for broadcasters

Broadcasters interested in covering the event should contact: BroadcasterServicing@fifa.org

Furthermore, please be advised that:

international applicants are responsible for obtaining their own visas; and

successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

Information on The Best FIFA Football Awards

To keep up with the latest news about The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023, visit FIFA.com (https://apo-opa.co/47cd0IE). Fans can join the discussion about who should win the Awards by using the hashtag #TheBest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FIFA.

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org