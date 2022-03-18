Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh, has called out the Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) for holding government to ransom.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said his colleague MP should bow her head in shame for frustrating government business in Parliament.

“She has no basis whatsoever to behave the way she is behaving, I have been quiet, tolerant and diplomatic about these whole happenings relative to Adwoa Safo, but the way it is going she is blackmailing the entire system which is most unfair,” he said.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Evans Mensah on Friday, he lamented how the Gender Minister, who has been on leave since August 31, 2021, is throwing a spanner in the works of government business knowing very well the 8th Parliament is hung.

Frank Annoh-Dompeh

“If the person decides to sabotage government and they care less about the effect of their action, it is difficult to control such a person,” he said.

Regarding reports that the former Deputy Majority Leader wants her position back amidst other demands, Mr Annoh-Dompreh said he is unaware of any such demand.

“…I don’t know what else she wants when she has been made a Minister, what else do you want? Are you the only NPP member who has the credibility and competence to serve? She must bow down her head in shame. She is holding everybody to ransom and it is totally unacceptable,” he said.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP said his countless efforts to reach her lately have been fruitless.

When asked what the Majority’s next line of action will be, he said, “I cannot spill the beans, we will do what we have to do, which is permissible within the law and the constitution and our Standing Orders. But people should know that there are other NPP MPs who would have to show responsibility because your people voted for you to represent them.

“To that end, if you are not doing that it is an indictment on you…if you know that you cannot prosecute that agenda, you might as well bow out honourably. There is a limit to what we can do.”