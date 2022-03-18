Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke Faani, has revealed she has had her fare share of demonic manipulation and occultic damnation.

The actress, who was suspected to have a mental disorder due to her unusual rants on social media, has thanked her husband, Austin Faani for saving her from the demonic attacks.

She revealed she was held under spiritual captivity for several years, and it took the soul (chi) of her husband to break her from the shackles.

She revealed how he was so calm with her regardless of what she was facing, and how he was her warrior and strength during her trying times.

She described her husband as a bulletproof Titanium of a human being, an indomitable spirit, warrior, a super power among others.

She wrote:

“Thank you for the awakening. Thank you for being the trigger tool my ‘Chi’ used to release me from satanic/occultic manipulations and damnation that held me down for years. You bulletproof Titanium of a human being. Your Indomitable spirit, warrior, saviour, armed with calm as super power. You were made for me. This is destiny. I thank my ‘Chi’ our paths crossed”.

She made the revelation in a lengthy post she made to celebrate her husband as he marks another birthday.