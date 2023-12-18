The Police and other security agencies in the Nkwanta South district of the Oti Region have assured residents of maximum protection before, during, and after the district Assembly and Unity Committee elections.

Nkwanta South Municipality has been under a curfew for the past three weeks due to an ethnic conflict.

To protect lives and properties ahead of the elections, the Nkwanta South Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Michael Kwabena Asiedu told Adom News they will deploy both police and military to various polling stations to ensure that voters are safe and protected.

According to him, due to the tension between the feuding factions within Nkwanta township, the security agencies are on red alert.

Chief Supt. Asiedu urged voters to come out in their numbers and participate in the very important Assembly and Unity Committee elections.

Also, the Nkwanta South Electoral Commission boss, Alfred Amedeka, said all is set for the exercise.

He said electoral materials for the election have arrived, and officials in charge have been trained.

Mr. Amedeka added that, despite the curfew within the Municipality, EC officials assigned to the various polling stations would be fully protected by the police.

