The Presbyterian Hospital, Agogo in collaboration with Unilever Ghana Limited, has appreciated staff at the hospital for their high level of professionalism, teamwork in achieving a zero maternal deaths case.

The hospital recorded zero maternal deaths in 2023 for the first time in over 50 years, with Safe Care Interventions, becoming the first secondary-level hospital in Ghana to achieve the milestone.

In a colourful event to commemorate the 2024 May Day, management of the hospital commended the health workers for their enormous role in ensuring effective health care delivery.

The 350-bed hospital operates in five adjoining districts in the Ashanti-Akim North Municipality with over 12,000 OPD attendance.

During the Workers’ Day celebration, General Manager for the Presbyterian Hospital, Rev. Ezekiel Amadu Daribi thanked both past and present Management and staff of the hospital for the workmanship.

He encouraged management and staff to remain committed to the course and visions of the hospital by collaborating effectively with other departments and units for effective outcomes.

“I would admonish the staff to use strategic communication, mutual respect, and attention to quality care amongst others as some of the tools to strengthen and sustain the activities of the hospital for the effective achievement of the universal health coverage,” he said.

The occasion was crowned with the distribution of over 1,200 pieces of Herbal Pepsodent products to the hospital’s staff by Unilever Ghana Ltd.

Field Representative of Unilever Ghana Limited, Emmanuel A. Paintsil, who presented the items, emphasized the company’s willingness to collaborate with the hospital to eliminate maternal deaths and improve healthcare delivery.

“The company’s wish to join hands with the hospital to ensure that no mother loses her life through childbirth,” he said.

Rev Daribi thanked Unilever for partnering with the hospital to celebrate the hospital’s staff and appealed to the company to consider this as an annual event to motivate staff.

The 2024 May Day celebration was on theme; “Election 2024: the role of workers and social partners in securing peaceful elections for national development”.

The hospital called on staff and all Ghanaian workers to ensure peaceful and successful General elections come December 07, 2024.

“It is important to emphasize that health workers as social partners can help ensure peaceful elections through effective collaboration,” Rev Daribi said.