The Ministry of Fisheries and Aqua Culture Development has implemented measures to automate its distribution process.

This is to address the persistent issues of artificial shortages and hoarding of premix fuel nationwide.

Minister of Fisheries and Aqua Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, informed Parliament that these automation efforts have been highly effective in mitigating challenges such as shortages and the involvement of middlemen who purchase at subsidized prices and resell at inflated rates.

Currently, 50 automated projects at landing beaches are operational, facilitating access to the product for genuine fisherfolk.

The Minister also disclosed that 150 more projects are in various stages of completion and are expected to be fully operational by September 2024.

Minister Koomson made these remarks when she appeared before the Government Assurances Committee of Parliament to address inquiries in the sector.

