Reign House Chapel is proud to announce the much-anticipated “Velocity Conference 2024,” a transformative event poised to captivate hearts and minds, scheduled to take place from March 6th to March 10th, 2024, at the esteemed Possibility Centre, located in North Legon, Accra.

“Velocity Conference 2024” represents a convergence of profound spiritual insights, uplifting music, and empowering messages, designed to propel attendees towards greater heights of purpose and destiny. Hosted by the esteemed Prophet Eric Boahen, a beacon of hope and transformation, renowned for his gift of prophetic insight, healing, and deliverance, this conference promises to be a beacon of light for all who seek guidance and empowerment.

At the heart of “Velocity Conference 2024” lies a stellar lineup of speakers and performers, each distinguished in their own right:

Prophet Agyeman Prempeh: A prophet anointed for the nations, revered for his deep prophetic mantle, and guided by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. Prophet Agyeman Prempeh’s presence at the conference ensures a divine impartation of wisdom and revelation that transcends boundaries.

Dr. Sonnie Badu: A luminary in African gospel music, Dr. Sonnie Badu stands as an influential figure known for his consistent and captivating live performances. With an unparalleled ability to uplift spirits and stir hearts through music, Dr. Sonnie Badu’s participation promises to infuse the conference with an atmosphere of joy and praise.

“Velocity Conference 2024” is not merely an event; it is an invitation to embark on a journey of spiritual acceleration and personal transformation. Through a dynamic blend of prophetic teachings, soul-stirring music, and communal fellowship, attendees will be equipped to break barriers, overcome obstacles, and unleash their full potential.

The conference will commence each evening at 6:00 pm, offering participants the opportunity to immerse themselves fully in the enriching experience awaiting them at the Possibility Centre, Reign House Chapel, North Legon (Behind Papa’s Pizza), Accra.

For those eager to seize this unparalleled opportunity for growth and inspiration, registration for “Velocity Conference 2024” is now open. Secure your place today and prepare to embark on a journey towards a life of purpose, passion, and possibility.