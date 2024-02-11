Vera Quinoo, born in 2011, left a lasting impression on the judges and audience alike with her mesmerizing performance of Pat Thomas’ “Wo Ma Me Nka BI” on Nsoromma Season 6.

Despite her young age, Vera showcased exceptional talent and maturity and won the hearts of the judges.

Both judges, MOG and Akosua Agyapong were happy with Vera’s performance.

MOG conveyed his happiness with Vera’s performance, while Akosua Agyapong echoed similar sentiments, indicating that Vera had done exceptionally well.

As Nsoromma Season 6 continues to unfold, viewers can expect more awe-inspiring performances from talented contestants like Vera Quinoo.

With only 12 spots available for advancement from Group B’s lineup of 15 ambitious young talents, the competition remains fierce.

Vera Quinoo’s enchanting performance is a testament to the incredible talent showcased on the show.