Zainab Isshak left the audience spellbound with her flawless performance of “Eka Bi Nie” by Akosua Agyapong on Nsoromma Season 6.

Her rendition was characterized by impeccable vocals that perfectly complemented the song, showcasing her remarkable talent and musical prowess.

As Nsoromma Season 6 continues to unfold, viewers can expect more captivating performances from talented contestants like Zainab Isshak.

With only 12 spots available for advancement from Group B’s lineup of 15 ambitious young talents, the competition remains intense.

Stay tuned every Sunday at 3:00 pm to witness the next chapter of Nsoromma Season 6 and discover which young talents will secure their place in the next stage of the competition.

Zainab Isshak’s performance is just one example of the incredible talents on display in this season of Nsoromma.