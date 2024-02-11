10-year-old, Aseda Adjei Celestina stole the spotlight on Nsoromma Season 6 with her captivating rendition of “Odo Mu Anigye” by Dada K. D.

The young talent engaged the crowd effortlessly with her seamless vocals and stage presence.

Her performance elicited an enthusiastic response from the audience, with many dancing to her melodious tune.

The judges were impressed by Aseda’s performance, recognizing her talent and potential. It is evident that she left a lasting impression, with speculation arising that she may advance to the next stage of the competition.

As Nsoromma Season 6 continues to unfold, viewers can expect more stellar performances from talented contestants like Aseda Adjei Celestina. With only 12 spots available for advancement from Group B’s lineup of 15 ambitious young talents, the competition remains intense.

Aseda Adjei Celestina’s remarkable performance is a testament of the incredible talents showcased on the show.