The Director of Communications at the Presidency has refuted reports that President Nana -Addo was booed during his tour in the Ashanti Region.

Eugene Arhin says the reports came to him as a surprise because he did not hear anything.

“I didn’t hear anything. Even the president himself didn’t hear anything too. Some of us were a little bit taken aback when we saw that in the media,” he defended in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

Viral social media video captured moments President Akufo-Addo and his entourage were booed on Monday while on their way to the Kumasi Central market.

The group, comprising market women, hawkers and artisans, did not hesitate to express their displeasure at the entourage by hooting at them.

The action of the traders has been interpreted by many as a display of their frustrations over the prevailing economic hardship.

But Mr Arhin believes the traders were going about their own thing just like it happened at the Global Citizens Festival in September.

“It is just like, probably, what happened during the Global Citizen festival. A group of people standing somewhere doing their own thing, and they record but meanwhile, once you are in front there, you literally don’t hear anything,” he said.

Meanwhile, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, who believes the act is becoming one too many, has appealed to Ghanaians to stop.

He said there are more appropriate ways through which the citizenry can vent their anger to make their concerns known instead of frequently hooting at the President.



