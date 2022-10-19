Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has appealed to Ghanaians to desist from hooting at President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The act, he believes, is becoming one too many and if not stopped, will get out of hand.

Mr Chai, speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam, said the incumbent government made a lot of juicy promises which gained them favour in the eyes of Ghanaians.

However, the hopes of many have been dashed as the government has not been able to deliver on its promises, adding times are hard with many Ghanaians going through hardships.

Regardless of this, Mr Chaie said there are more appropriate ways through which the citizenry can vent their anger to make their concerns known instead of frequently hooting at the President.

“We know times are hard and things are not going well. Ghanaians are disappointed, especially in the President but we have to deal with the hooting now because it may continue and gradually get out of hand. So I will beg Ghanaians to stop,” he said.

His appeal comes after traders at Adum booed at President Akufo-Addo and his entourage who are on a tour in the Ashanti region.

This is barely a month after a similar incident was witnessed at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival when he was introduced to tout the government’s moves in prioritising women empowerment among other causes in line with the organisers’ mission for social justice.

In the heat of the mixed reactions following the incident, New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Deputy Director of Communications, Ernest Owusu Bempah Bonsu, accused the NDC of planting people to disgrace the president.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, who shared similar sentiments, said it was orchestrated.

But the NDC faithful, who fought off the initial claims, has questioned if the incident in the Ashanti region which happens to be the NPP’s stronghold was also the NDC’s doing.

Video attached above: