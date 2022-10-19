The National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (NCPTAs) has expressed willingness to augment the government’s efforts in the implementation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

The Council believes the sustainability of the policy will need their support as it will help reduce the financial burden on the government.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Irene Sam, who made this call on Beyi W’ano segment on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem warned of dire consequences over the government’s continuous refusal.

“The government has done well and we appreciate that fact but we have gotten to the point where we need the PTA back to support the schools. Things are getting out of hand and the earlier we intervene, the better for all of us. For the sake of our children, the government should allow us to come in,” she said.

Madam Sam, who also raised concerns over the frequent food shortages in schools, noted their support will go a long way to solve such a problem.

“Our children are starving in schools but they keep telling us there are no food shortages but the reality on the ground says something else. We have monitored the situation and nothing is changing,” she bemoaned.

According to her, they are ever-ready to offer their support once they get the green light from government but all attempts have proven futile.

“We have written several letters and placed calls to the Education Ministry for a meeting but we haven’t received any feedback,” she revealed.