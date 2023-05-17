National Democratic Congress (NDC) Greater Accra Regional General Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, has stated that former President John Dramani Mahama’s landslide victory in its presidential primaries is proof of his integrity and the party’s confidence in him.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, he said the same cannot be said about any of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s presidential aspirants.

“In this human existence, we are not perfect aside from God. But the fact that he has gotten 98.9% means his approval rate is overwhelming.

“The percentage that H.E John Mahama had tells you something. It tells you how much the party trusts him. It tells the level of integrity John Mahama has within the party.”

He stated that despite classifying Mahama’s winning rate as ‘bogus’, none of the NPP’s presidential aspirants can win at that rate in their primaries.

“I will challenge them that they should give the same support that our party has given John Mahama to just one of their candidate. If care is not taken even not one of them can get 40%,” he said.

“There’s no way any of their aspirant is getting that level of rating because all their candidates’ rating in the country is very low and it’s the same within their party.

Mr Chaie Tetteh made this remarks after an NPP communicator Benghazi said Mahama’s 98.9% vote rating is nothing to write home about because there was no contest.

NPP has scheduled its presidential primaries for November 2023 and its parliamentary primaries for February 2024.

ALSO READ:

Start writing your handover notes – Mahama tells NPP

NPP should be ready for real overdrive in 2024 – Fifi Kwetey