The Bekwai Circuit Court, presided over by His Honour, Mark Diboro Tairima, has refused a bail application for three Chinese illegal miners.

The suspects identified as Lyn Zighuang, Hou Iden Xuan and Hou Huanta were arrested in the Apamprama forest reserve Odaho at Amansie in the Ashanti Region.

Giving his verdict on the matter, the judge said that he denied bail because the police failed to bring the exhibit to court.

This, he noted, includes the excavators and other mining equipment which will help in the prosecution of the perpetrators.

He registered his displeasure at the police on how they are handling the matter.

The judge, therefore, cautioned the police not to get involved in galamsey operations, stating he would not temper justice with mercy should any of the police personnel be caught in the act.

The case has been adjourned to 10th November 2022.