Check out Shatta Wale’s response to man who claims he’ll release his album in jail

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has reacted to a message from one of his fans who said he might release his upcoming Gift of God (GoG) album in police custody.

This comes a day after the Already hitmaker said he has a secret with regards to how the late manager of Kwaw Kese died in Accra some years ago.

According to Shatta Wale, he is willing to tell the court what his former manager, Bulldog, told him about the demise of Fennec Okyere, who was murdered in cold blood in 2014 at his Manet residence in Accra.

A day after his allegation one social media user, Samed Deff, said he is certain Shatta Wale will spend time in jail as the Ghana Police Service will keep him when it comes to investigations.

The user believes though Shatta Wale is accusing Bulldog of committing a crime, he should also be arrested.

Samed Deff wrote: Surely you will drop the album in cell.

But Shatta Wale in a riposte cursed the user saying: “Samed Deff you will never make it, may you suffer with illness too Amen.”

