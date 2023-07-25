The Bekwai Forestry Commission in an operation in the Oda River and Supuma forest reserves has seized three cars, three motorbikes, and five gold detectors.

The task force also succeeded in burning 23 changfan machines in the operation conducted on Monday.

The registration numbers of the seized cars are Nissan pickup GC 364-19, Toyota Tundra GX 1757-20 and Toyota land cruiser GN 2187-17.

Speaking to Adom News’ Isaac K. Normanyo, the Bekwai District Manager, Ransford Twum-Damoah, said the case has been reported to the Bekwai District Police Command.

The seized equipment he said are in the custody of his office.

Mr Twum-Damoah used the opportunity to warn the public to desist from causing damage to the forest, stressing that his office will do everything in its power to protect the reserve.

“You can come with guns or whatever accoutrements but we stand resolved to defend the forest without fear or favour since without the forest, there will be no forestry commission,” he added.

ALSO READ: