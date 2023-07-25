Ekow Holman, the housemaster of Quaque House where an Adisadel College student was captured on a viral video violently assaulting his colleague, has been suspended.

Mr Holman’s suspension is pending an investigation into the incident which has been widely condemned.

A statement signed by the headmaster, Samuel Kofi Agudogo, said Mr Holman did not deliver as expected of him so far as the video is concerned.

However, he will be reinstated based on the outcome of the investigation.

