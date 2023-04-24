The family of the late business mogul, Miguel Atu Mould, has built and handed over a legacy dormitory project to his alma mater, Adisadel College in Cape Coast with proceeds from the sale of the several luxury vehicles he left behind..

The GH¢5 million block has six dormitories with prefect rooms, 150 beds with lockers, washrooms in every dormitory (six students to a toilet facility) and ironing space.

It also has a borehole with overhead tanks and a visitors’ lounge with a television.

Liquidated vehicles

Among the fleet which were liquidated for the project included a Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Harracan and an Ariel Atom.

The fleet also included a GT Shelby, a Nissan GTR and a Harley Davidson motorbike all highly priced luxury vehicles.

Atu Mould, until his death in November 2020 was the Chief Executive of Makam Plant Hire, an indigenous company that deals in the rental of earth-moving equipment among other logistics.

He was also into the construction of sea defense walls.

His love for cars made him collect a couple of luxury vehicles mostly in red.

After his demise, Atu’s mother, Sati Ocran suggested that the vehicles be sold and proceeds used to build Atu’s dream legacy project at his alma mater, Adisadel College.

“Almost all the source of funding for the project had come directly from the proceeds of the sale of his most beloved worldly possessions which were his toys (cars)”, his brother Lee Ocran Tandoh said in emotionally mixed remarks at the handing over ceremony.

“Apart from the significant monetary value these cars collectively possessed, the sentimental value of the cars was priceless by virtue of the love Atu had for his ‘toys’,” he stated.

He said even the idea to build Atu’s heartbeat project suggested by his mother, Sati Ocran originated from Atu Mould himself adding that the family took no credit for the project.

Atu’s spirit

“Even in the construction and finishing of the building, we believe we have been guided by Atu’s spirit in the sense that every step of the way we have been asking ourselves; how would Atu have done this or how would he have wanted that done? And it is important because Atu was very particular in the way he wanted his things done. To put it in another way Atu had his standards, and without any bias of being his brother, Atu’s standards was nothing short of excellence.”

Spirit of excellence

He said Atu excelled at every task, from major tasks such as the construction of sea defense walls to the simplest as brushing his teeth.

“I don’t know anyone who brushed his teeth better than Atu. Atu wakes up and chews a chewing sponge for about 30 minutes.

“Then he polishes each and every individual teeth with a chewing stick and then he brushes his teeth for about twenty minutes with his toothbrush and then he finally end by scraping his tongue for about 10 minutes with his tongue scrapers.”

Last Saturday which would have marked Atu Mould’s 51st birthday, the family handed over the six-block, the Atu Mould House to the management of the Adisadel College in Cape Coast to help de-congest the dormitories.

Touching others

He said the family was hopeful that the project would touch many more lives and hopefully impact others to become like him.

Lee Ocran, their mother, Sati Ocran and his classmates from Adisadel College (Santa 89-year group) the management of the school with support from the Mould’s family at the weekend inaugurated the facility, the 11th dormitory for Adisadel College.

Maintenance

According to Lee Ocran, the house was a sign of gratitude for the role the school played in Atu’s life and appealed for the proper maintenance of the facility.

Headmaster

The headmaster of the school, Samuel Kofi Agudogo, thanked the Mould family for the dormitory saying it was certain to ease congestion in school, adding the project would give both staff and students the impetus to work harder towards ensuring that the college achieves it’s vision and mission.

He commended the family and Santa 89 year group for the support in providing this edifice for the students in the school.

Sam Jonah

A mining executive and an old student of Adisadel, Sir Sam Jonah, who chaired the function, commended the family for the project saying it was a show of the Adisadel spirit which would inspire many more especially the students to aspire to do same.

The 1989 year group and the management of the school gave assurances that the edifice would be maintained properly.