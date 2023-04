The 2023 Asempa FM Kwahu-Easter games were held over the weekend in the Eastern Region.

The games were hosted at the Obomeng Astroturf Park and was graced by Nana Effah Opinaman III who is the Chief of Obomeng.

Nana Effah Opinaman III (Obomeng Cheif did the kickoff as the Obomeng Astroturf pitch is commissioned for the Asempa FM Kwahu-Easter Games 2023#AdomKwahuEaster23 #AsempaFMKwahuEasterGames23 pic.twitter.com/b5e1PAZ60k — Asempa 94.7FM (@Asempa947_FM) April 11, 2023

Ten teams registered for the games but Kwahu Bepong were crowned champions.