New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has reacted to the UK’s red listing of Ghanaian nurses and midwives.

According to him, the health workers are quick to move abroad because they are not patriotic.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, he said there was a need for political leaders to instill nationalism and patriotism in the youth.

He disclosed that, he had the opportunity to travel abroad about 40 years ago but declined to help Ghana return to democracy.

“We as Ghanaians must learn to sacrifice for our country. Some people also toiled in order for the Western countries to develop. If kind courtesy of our taxes you have trained to become a doctor or nurse, your first responsibility should be to your country.

“We lack patriotism and everyone is money centered and that must be talked about. The youth must be taught that there is beauty and sense of fulfillment in serving your country. Some of us could have fled the country a long time ago, 40 years ago after my dad passed I got an opportunity to go abroad but I refused, some of my siblings are there,” he said.

He continued that “I said I want to be part of the struggle to return this country back to democratic rule. It’s not just becoming President but I have a very profound interest in the reorientation of the Ghanaian. That we can press the reset button and change our attitudes and behavior.”

According to him, Ghana’s underdevelopment is a result of failed leadership.

He urged political leaders to keep honest friends who will tell them the truth no matter how bitter it is.

“We have had leadership failure in this country in all forms across governance churches and everywhere. The problems we have in this country it’s not only political and economic. The deeper ones are even the social problems,” he admonished.

“Political leaders should have people around them who will tell them the truth, not praise singers and sycophants. When you listen to political discourse today, it makes me sad. It’s like the major figures have deployed young unemployed people on social media called the social media army to propagate and hype them” the presidential hopeful added.

Mr Agyapong advised Ghanaians to perform their civic duties to help build a better Ghana.

“I want to encourage all Ghanaians to do their civic duties. Of course, no one likes to pay taxes anywhere in the world. But you should know you are part of society. You should want to contribute to the development of that society.