Dedo Kofi brought culture and tradition alive at the International Women’s Conference in Dubai with an exotic varicoloured kente fabric fashioned to mimic the attire worn during Dipo.

The pontifical feminine attire, conceptualized from the Dipo wear, was draped with handwoven kente fabric from one of Ghana’s best weavers, Gobe Kente.

At first glance, one can mistake Dedo Kofi for wearing nothing above and beneath the corseted kente belt.

A deceptiveness was achieved by plain, skin-coloured tights and hugging top to represent the bare-chestedness of the original Dipo participants.

@dedokofi representing Ghana at the International Women’s Conference in Dubai as the Best Dressed from Ghana, modernizing the Dipo Concept Steadily making Ghana proud and women prouder. You are beautiful @dedokofi. A True GOBA Woman proving to the world that kente is versatile

See below for the video as shared on Instagram by @goba_kente.